LIVE: Gov. Green, officials give updates on Maui school, housing and grants

UPDATE:

10:09 a.m.

Gov. Josh Green today announced recovery and relief efforts following the Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina.

>> West Maui reopens to visitors on Oct. 8 to help speed up the economic recovery, Green said.

>> The construction of a replacement site for King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

>> Green says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be providing construction assistance. About 18 months or more of rental assistance is available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency with already 15,931 people registered.

>> The formation of the Governor’s Joint Housing Task Force.

EARLIER COVERAGE

Gov. Josh Green is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. today along with state and nonprofit officials to discuss the latest updates regarding school, housing and grants following the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui.

At least 97 people have been killed in the fire, which caused an estimated $5.5 billion in damage. Lahaina property owners and residents along Kaniau Road will be allowed re-entry into the restricted disaster zone beginning Monday.

Speakers include state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director James Kunane Tokioka; state Department of Human Services Director Cathy Betts; American Red Cross Deputy Coordinating Officer Adam Runkle and Hawai‘i Community Foundation CEO Micah Kane.