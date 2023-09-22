comscore Kauai police identify hiker who fell off trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kauai police identify hiker who fell off trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Police have identified a hiker who died at Waipo‘o Falls on Kauai today as 66-year-old Mark Debarr of California.

According to a release from the Kauai Police Department, first responders received a report of a man falling off Waipo‘o Falls Trail shortly after 10:10 a.m. this morning. Debarr apparently fell off the trail and was located approximately 120 feet below the Waipo‘o Falls.

Personnel with KPD and the Kauai Fire Department assisted in recovering Debarr. According to police “foul play is not suspected in Mr. Debarr’s death, and an autopsy is pending.”

