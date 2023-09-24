Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug.7-Aug. 11, 2023

|For The Week Of August 7-11
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-611 Pualaa St
|8/8/23
|$1,220,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|2262 Ala Mahamoe St
|8/10/23
|$1,349,000
|1342 Ala Aolani St
|8/10/23
|$1,250,000
|909 Ala Nanala St #902
|8/10/23
|$375,000
|2888 Ala Ilima St #1005
|8/8/23
|$185,000
|3009 Ala Makahala Pl #1709
|8/11/23
|$525,000
|Ala Moana
|1560 Kanunu St #1410
|8/7/23
|$283,000
|629 Keeaumoku St #1803
|8/8/23
|$1,000,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1323
|8/8/23
|$195,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1353
|8/7/23
|$182,000
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #1306
|8/7/23
|$409,992
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #5400
|8/9/23
|$6,600,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1505
|8/8/23
|$1,865,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-1151 Keoneula Blvd #P5
|8/11/23
|$725,000
|91-1058 P Kekuilani Loop
|#1402
|8/7/23
|$615,000
|91-1041 Kamaaha Ave #1406
|8/10/23
|$515,000
|91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1410
|8/9/23
|$745,000
|91-1040 Puamaeole St #13U
|8/9/23
|$510,000
|91-525 Puamaeole St #37C
|8/10/23
|$550,000
|91-841 Puhikani St
|8/8/23
|$910,000
|91-221 Oea Pl
|8/11/23
|$1,158,000
|91-1123 Aukahi St
|8/9/23
|$870,000
|91-1044 Leleoi St #29
|8/11/23
|$756,000
|91-1077 Pakaweli St
|8/11/23
|$934,000
|91-1042 Paaoloulu Way
|8/11/23
|$640,000
|91-1038 Kaiikuwa St
|8/7/23
|$960,000
|91-1055 Kaimalie St #2N3
|8/10/23
|$685,000
|91-1055 Kaimalie St #2N4
|8/8/23
|$686,000
|91-758 Launahele St #87
|8/7/23
|$885,000
|91-1008 Kaiohee St
|8/9/23
|$1,139,000
|91-1063 Kaihi St
|8/8/23
|$915,000
|91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #1302
|8/8/23
|$810,000
|91-1144 Kaiee St
|8/11/23
|$969,000
|724 Kakala St #1305
|8/11/23
|$853,900
|91-1519 Laupae St
|8/7/23
|$1,008,000
|91-3321 Maohiohi Lp
|8/10/23
|$900,000
|91-1344 Ipuolono St
|8/10/23
|$1,300,000
|Hawaii Kai
|7018 Hawaii Kai Dr #4 6
|8/7/23
|$914,000
|7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #3606
|8/9/23
|$725,000
|43 Nawiliwili St
|8/8/23
|$2,840,000
|521 Hahaione St #2 13L
|8/9/23
|$620,000
|555 Hahaione St #4E
|8/10/23
|$530,000
|Heeia
|46-283 Kahuhipa St #109
|8/8/23
|$570,000
|46-259 Kalali St
|8/10/23
|$1,650,000
|46-350 Nahewai St
|8/11/23
|$2,825,000
|Kahaluu
|47-734 Hui Kelu St #203
|8/11/23
|$735,000
|47-228 Kamehameha Hwy
|8/11/23
|$1,349,000
|47-518 Ipulepo Way
|8/8/23
|$905,000
|Kailua
|385 B Kaelepulu Dr #1202
|8/9/23
|$1,395,000
|1237 Hele St
|8/8/23
|$1,715,000
|1224 Keolu Dr
|8/9/23
|$1,120,000
|1242 Lola Pl
|8/11/23
|$1,750,000
|439 Akoakoa Pl
|8/10/23
|$1,425,000
|976 Kalawai Pl
|8/8/23
|$2,050,000
|1376 Kehaulani Dr
|8/9/23
|$1,825,000
|535 Kaimake Lp
|8/11/23
|$1,136,250
|Kaimuki
|617 7th Ave
|8/8/23
|$1,215,000
|550 C Malie Pl
|8/11/23
|$930,000
|Kakaako
|876 Curtis St #3302
|8/9/23
|$540,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #617
|8/9/23
|$955,000
|1001 Queen St #1308
|8/7/23
|$850,000
|987 Queen St #202
|8/11/23
|$908,240
|987 Queen St #3515
|8/11/23
|$1,123,375
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd #1811
|8/11/23
|$710,000
|Kaneohe
|45-575 Keole St
|8/11/23
|$460,000
|Kapahulu
|3504 Edna St
|8/7/23
|$1,365,000
|2987 Kalakaua Ave #701
|8/7/23
|$1,085,000
|2895 Kalakaua Ave #609
|8/11/23
|$1,430,000
|Kawela Bay
|57-101 W Kuilima Loop #146
|8/10/23
|$1,025,000
|Liliha
|60 N Beretania St #503
|8/9/23
|$435,000
|Lower Kalihi
|2464 Kula Kolea Dr
|8/11/23
|$900,000
|Lower Manoa
|1621 Dole St #508
|8/9/23
|$462,000
|2328 Seaview Ave #407
|8/7/23
|$369,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-913 Welo St #100
|8/7/23
|$575,000
|92-1250 Makakilo Dr #67
|8/11/23
|$559,000
|92-1007 Alaa St #15 106
|8/11/23
|$520,000
|92-1155 Palahia St #A101
|8/8/23
|$505,000
|92-966 Makakilo Dr #54
|8/11/23
|$569,000
|92-739 Welo St
|8/7/23
|$1,460,000
|Makiki
|1314 Kalakaua Ave #1413
|8/11/23
|$650,000
|1571 Piikoi St #1705
|8/7/23
|$211,000
|1447 Kewalo St #907
|8/8/23
|$337,300
|1710 Makiki St #305
|8/11/23
|$290,000
|1700 Makiki St #117
|8/8/23
|$226,600
|1700 Makiki St #203
|8/11/23
|$187,900
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #914
|8/10/23
|$530,000
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1105
|8/11/23
|$423,500
|1658 Liholiho St #105
|8/11/23
|$440,000
|1114 Wilder Ave #603
|8/11/23
|$300,000
|1687 Pensacola St #905
|8/10/23
|$310,000
|Manoa Valley
|3359 Huelani Dr
|8/11/23
|$1,415,000
|Mccully
|2100 Date St #905
|8/7/23
|$550,000
|500 University Ave #1418
|8/11/23
|$640,000
|555 University Ave #1402
|8/7/23
|$508,000
|583 Kamoku St #3905
|8/7/23
|$965,000
|581 Kamoku St #3104
|8/9/23
|$610,000
|1941 Church Ln #405
|8/11/23
|$325,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-920 Wikao St #A102
|8/9/23
|$628,000
|95-055 Waikalani Dr #H106
|8/8/23
|$300,121
|95-2052 Waikalani Pl #204
|8/10/23
|$430,000
|95-2055 Waikalani Pl #101
|8/11/23
|$400,000
|95-1139 Koolani Dr #122
|8/11/23
|$665,000
|95-218 Inana Pl
|8/9/23
|$1,850,000
|Mokuleia
|68-051 Akule St #305
|8/8/23
|$360,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-212 Mamoalii Way #87 212
|8/11/23
|$520,000
|87-122 Helelua St #C206
|8/7/23
|$200,000
|87-1984 Farrington Hwy
|8/10/23
|$610,000
|87-182 1 Helelua St
|8/7/23
|$315,000
|Niu Valley
|549 Moaniala St
|8/11/23
|$1,800,000
|Nuuanu
|55 S Kukui St #D2202
|8/11/23
|$642,500
|1515 Nuuanu Ave #356
|8/8/23
|$410,000
|2055 Nuuanu Ave #1104
|8/7/23
|$360,000
|56A Akamu Pl #56A
|8/8/23
|$392,500
|2817 Dow St
|8/9/23
|$1,400,000
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|3138 Waialae Ave #1107
|8/7/23
|$596,000
|1634 Paula Dr
|8/7/23
|$1,200,000
|1635B 10th Ave
|8/9/23
|$1,158,000
|1747 10th Ave
|8/10/23
|$950,000
|3467 Kupaa Dr
|8/9/23
|$1,180,000
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy #101A
|8/8/23
|$485,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-707 Iho Pl #502
|8/11/23
|$462,000
|98-707 Iho Pl #1201
|8/7/23
|$490,000
|98-450 Koauka Lp #411
|8/11/23
|$325,000
|98-500 Koauka Loop #4P
|8/7/23
|$375,000
|98-500 Koauka Loop #10D
|8/8/23
|$465,000
|98-340 Koauka Lp #109
|8/8/23
|$570,000
|98-291 Ualo St #U10
|8/11/23
|$535,000
|98-1772 Piku Way
|8/11/23
|$1,130,000
|98-1274 A Hoohiki Pl #64
|8/7/23
|$460,000
|Punaluu
|53-549 Kamehameha Hwy
|#201
|8/10/23
|$137,500
|Wahiawa
|45 Koele Way
|8/11/23
|$600,000
|256 Lehua St
|8/11/23
|$900,000
|25 Kalala St
|8/10/23
|$810,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4300 Waialae Ave #B502
|8/11/23
|$659,000
|1414 Hoakoa Pl #18
|8/11/23
|$1,350,000
|1638 Kalaniiki St #33
|8/7/23
|$1,475,000
|4612 Aukai Ave
|8/7/23
|$7,900,000
|1704 Ihiloa Pl
|8/8/23
|$2,280,000
|Waialua
|67-330 Kaiea Pl
|8/9/23
|$3,300,000
|Waianae
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #A128
|8/8/23
|$240,000
|85-290 F Ala Hema St
|8/10/23
|$287,000
|86-196 Kawili St
|8/10/23
|$720,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #1112
|8/11/23
|$500,000
|223 Saratoga Rd #1808
|8/10/23
|$532,000
|1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1894
|8/8/23
|$875,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1505
|8/10/23
|$615,000
|1909 Ala Wai Blvd #1102
|8/10/23
|$185,000
|1888 Kalakaua Ave #803
|8/11/23
|$540,000
|430 Keoniana St #603
|8/8/23
|$580,000
|2121 Ala Wai Blvd #1806
|8/11/23
|$549,000
|2140 Kuhio Ave #1508
|8/10/23
|$465,000
|2211 Ala Wai Blvd #3206
|8/9/23
|$386,500
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2105
|8/9/23
|$335,000
|445 Seaside Ave #708
|8/11/23
|$263,000
|445 Seaside Ave #3807
|8/7/23
|$308,000
|222 Liliuokalani Ave #1403
|8/10/23
|$850,000
|2442 Tusitala St #203
|8/10/23
|$248,000
|201 Ohua Ave #2112
|8/11/23
|$940,000
|2509 Ala Wai Blvd #601
|8/7/23
|$225,600
|229 Paoakalani Ave #1712
|8/11/23
|$635,000
|Waimanalo
|41-543 Inoaole St
|8/8/23
|$965,000
|Waipahu
|94-1506 Lanikuhana Ave #578
|8/10/23
|$505,000
|94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr
|#M1A-1
|8/11/23
|$950,900
|94-870 Lumiauau St #E203
|8/9/23
|$520,000
|94-517 Lumiaina St #K101
|8/10/23
|$540,000
|94-302 Paiwa St #1013
|8/8/23
|$420,000
|94-1329 Huakai St
|8/8/23
|$800,000
|94-246 Leoku St #E103
|8/7/23
|$377,200
|94-1203 Awaiki St
|8/8/23
|$1,097,000
|94-337 Kipou Pl
|8/11/23
|$849,000
|94-474 Lino Pl
|8/8/23
|$800,000
|94-495 Hiapaiole Loop
|8/7/23
|$1,202,500
|94-045 Hokupalemo St
|8/7/23
|$1,275,000
|94-1159 Mopua Loop #P8
|8/7/23
|$526,000
|94 1390 Polani St # 27/E
|8/8/2023
|$355,000
|94-436 Keaoopua St #37D
|8/11/23
|$515,000
|94-1176 Kapehu St
|8/8/23
|$886,000
|Whitmore Village
|1026 Ihiihi Ave
|8/9/23
|$810,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-940 Iwaena St
|8/10/23
|$700,000
|Lower Kalihi
|439 Mokauea St
|8/7/23
|$2,300,000
|809 Bannister St
|8/8/23
|$1,100,000
|Makiki
|1575 S Beretania St
|8/10/23
|$4,700,000
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug.7-Aug. 11, 2023
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug.7-Aug. 11, 2023
