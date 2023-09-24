comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug.7-Aug. 11, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug.7-Aug. 11, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
For The Week Of August 7-11
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-611 Pualaa St 8/8/23 $1,220,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
2262 Ala Mahamoe St 8/10/23 $1,349,000
1342 Ala Aolani St 8/10/23 $1,250,000
909 Ala Nanala St #902 8/10/23 $375,000
2888 Ala Ilima St #1005 8/8/23 $185,000
3009 Ala Makahala Pl #1709 8/11/23 $525,000
Ala Moana    
1560 Kanunu St #1410 8/7/23 $283,000
629 Keeaumoku St #1803 8/8/23 $1,000,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1323 8/8/23 $195,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1353 8/7/23 $182,000
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #1306 8/7/23 $409,992
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #5400 8/9/23 $6,600,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1505 8/8/23 $1,865,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-1151 Keoneula Blvd #P5 8/11/23 $725,000
91-1058 P Kekuilani Loop
#1402 8/7/23 $615,000
91-1041 Kamaaha Ave #1406 8/10/23 $515,000
91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1410 8/9/23 $745,000
91-1040 Puamaeole St #13U 8/9/23 $510,000
91-525 Puamaeole St #37C 8/10/23 $550,000
91-841 Puhikani St 8/8/23 $910,000
91-221 Oea Pl 8/11/23 $1,158,000
91-1123 Aukahi St 8/9/23 $870,000
91-1044 Leleoi St #29 8/11/23 $756,000
91-1077 Pakaweli St 8/11/23 $934,000
91-1042 Paaoloulu Way 8/11/23 $640,000
91-1038 Kaiikuwa St 8/7/23 $960,000
91-1055 Kaimalie St #2N3 8/10/23 $685,000
91-1055 Kaimalie St #2N4 8/8/23 $686,000
91-758 Launahele St #87 8/7/23 $885,000
91-1008 Kaiohee St 8/9/23 $1,139,000
91-1063 Kaihi St 8/8/23 $915,000
91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #1302 8/8/23 $810,000
91-1144 Kaiee St 8/11/23 $969,000
724 Kakala St #1305 8/11/23 $853,900
91-1519 Laupae St 8/7/23 $1,008,000
91-3321 Maohiohi Lp 8/10/23 $900,000
91-1344 Ipuolono St 8/10/23 $1,300,000
Hawaii Kai    
7018 Hawaii Kai Dr #4 6 8/7/23 $914,000
7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #3606 8/9/23 $725,000
43 Nawiliwili St 8/8/23 $2,840,000
521 Hahaione St #2 13L 8/9/23 $620,000
555 Hahaione St #4E 8/10/23 $530,000
Heeia    
46-283 Kahuhipa St #109 8/8/23 $570,000
46-259 Kalali St 8/10/23 $1,650,000
46-350 Nahewai St 8/11/23 $2,825,000
Kahaluu    
47-734 Hui Kelu St #203 8/11/23 $735,000
47-228 Kamehameha Hwy 8/11/23 $1,349,000
47-518 Ipulepo Way 8/8/23 $905,000
Kailua    
385 B Kaelepulu Dr #1202 8/9/23 $1,395,000
1237 Hele St 8/8/23 $1,715,000
1224 Keolu Dr 8/9/23 $1,120,000
1242 Lola Pl 8/11/23 $1,750,000
439 Akoakoa Pl 8/10/23 $1,425,000
976 Kalawai Pl 8/8/23 $2,050,000
1376 Kehaulani Dr 8/9/23 $1,825,000
535 Kaimake Lp 8/11/23 $1,136,250
Kaimuki    
617 7th Ave 8/8/23 $1,215,000
550 C Malie Pl 8/11/23 $930,000
Kakaako    
876 Curtis St #3302 8/9/23 $540,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd #617 8/9/23 $955,000
1001 Queen St #1308 8/7/23 $850,000
987 Queen St #202 8/11/23 $908,240
987 Queen St #3515 8/11/23 $1,123,375
1009 Kapiolani Blvd #1811 8/11/23 $710,000
Kaneohe    
45-575 Keole St 8/11/23 $460,000
Kapahulu    
3504 Edna St 8/7/23 $1,365,000
2987 Kalakaua Ave #701 8/7/23 $1,085,000
2895 Kalakaua Ave #609 8/11/23 $1,430,000
Kawela Bay    
57-101 W Kuilima Loop #146 8/10/23 $1,025,000
Liliha    
60 N Beretania St #503 8/9/23 $435,000
Lower Kalihi    
2464 Kula Kolea Dr 8/11/23 $900,000
Lower Manoa    
1621 Dole St #508 8/9/23 $462,000
2328 Seaview Ave #407 8/7/23 $369,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-913 Welo St #100 8/7/23 $575,000
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #67 8/11/23 $559,000
92-1007 Alaa St #15 106 8/11/23 $520,000
92-1155 Palahia St #A101 8/8/23 $505,000
92-966 Makakilo Dr #54 8/11/23 $569,000
92-739 Welo St 8/7/23 $1,460,000
Makiki    
1314 Kalakaua Ave #1413 8/11/23 $650,000
1571 Piikoi St #1705 8/7/23 $211,000
1447 Kewalo St #907 8/8/23 $337,300
1710 Makiki St #305 8/11/23 $290,000
1700 Makiki St #117 8/8/23 $226,600
1700 Makiki St #203 8/11/23 $187,900
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #914 8/10/23 $530,000
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1105 8/11/23 $423,500
1658 Liholiho St #105 8/11/23 $440,000
1114 Wilder Ave #603 8/11/23 $300,000
1687 Pensacola St #905 8/10/23 $310,000
Manoa Valley    
3359 Huelani Dr 8/11/23 $1,415,000
Mccully    
2100 Date St #905 8/7/23 $550,000
500 University Ave #1418 8/11/23 $640,000
555 University Ave #1402 8/7/23 $508,000
583 Kamoku St #3905 8/7/23 $965,000
581 Kamoku St #3104 8/9/23 $610,000
1941 Church Ln #405 8/11/23 $325,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-920 Wikao St #A102 8/9/23 $628,000
95-055 Waikalani Dr #H106 8/8/23 $300,121
95-2052 Waikalani Pl #204 8/10/23 $430,000
95-2055 Waikalani Pl #101 8/11/23 $400,000
95-1139 Koolani Dr #122 8/11/23 $665,000
95-218 Inana Pl 8/9/23 $1,850,000
Mokuleia    
68-051 Akule St #305 8/8/23 $360,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-212 Mamoalii Way #87 212 8/11/23 $520,000
87-122 Helelua St #C206 8/7/23 $200,000
87-1984 Farrington Hwy 8/10/23 $610,000
87-182 1 Helelua St 8/7/23 $315,000
Niu Valley    
549 Moaniala St 8/11/23 $1,800,000
Nuuanu    
55 S Kukui St #D2202 8/11/23 $642,500
1515 Nuuanu Ave #356 8/8/23 $410,000
2055 Nuuanu Ave #1104 8/7/23 $360,000
56A Akamu Pl #56A 8/8/23 $392,500
2817 Dow St 8/9/23 $1,400,000
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights    
3138 Waialae Ave #1107 8/7/23 $596,000
1634 Paula Dr 8/7/23 $1,200,000
1635B 10th Ave 8/9/23 $1,158,000
1747 10th Ave 8/10/23 $950,000
3467 Kupaa Dr 8/9/23 $1,180,000
Pearl City    
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #101A 8/8/23 $485,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-707 Iho Pl #502 8/11/23 $462,000
98-707 Iho Pl #1201 8/7/23 $490,000
98-450 Koauka Lp #411 8/11/23 $325,000
98-500 Koauka Loop #4P 8/7/23 $375,000
98-500 Koauka Loop #10D 8/8/23 $465,000
98-340 Koauka Lp #109 8/8/23 $570,000
98-291 Ualo St #U10 8/11/23 $535,000
98-1772 Piku Way 8/11/23 $1,130,000
98-1274 A Hoohiki Pl #64 8/7/23 $460,000
Punaluu    
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy
#201 8/10/23 $137,500
Wahiawa    
45 Koele Way 8/11/23 $600,000
256 Lehua St 8/11/23 $900,000
25 Kalala St 8/10/23 $810,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4300 Waialae Ave #B502 8/11/23 $659,000
1414 Hoakoa Pl #18 8/11/23 $1,350,000
1638 Kalaniiki St #33 8/7/23 $1,475,000
4612 Aukai Ave 8/7/23 $7,900,000
1704 Ihiloa Pl 8/8/23 $2,280,000
Waialua    
67-330 Kaiea Pl 8/9/23 $3,300,000
Waianae    
85-175 Farrington Hwy #A128 8/8/23 $240,000
85-290 F Ala Hema St 8/10/23 $287,000
86-196 Kawili St 8/10/23 $720,000
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #1112 8/11/23 $500,000
223 Saratoga Rd #1808 8/10/23 $532,000
1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1894 8/8/23 $875,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1505 8/10/23 $615,000
1909 Ala Wai Blvd #1102 8/10/23 $185,000
1888 Kalakaua Ave #803 8/11/23 $540,000
430 Keoniana St #603 8/8/23 $580,000
2121 Ala Wai Blvd #1806 8/11/23 $549,000
2140 Kuhio Ave #1508 8/10/23 $465,000
2211 Ala Wai Blvd #3206 8/9/23 $386,500
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2105 8/9/23 $335,000
445 Seaside Ave #708 8/11/23 $263,000
445 Seaside Ave #3807 8/7/23 $308,000
222 Liliuokalani Ave #1403 8/10/23 $850,000
2442 Tusitala St #203 8/10/23 $248,000
201 Ohua Ave #2112 8/11/23 $940,000
2509 Ala Wai Blvd #601 8/7/23 $225,600
229 Paoakalani Ave #1712 8/11/23 $635,000
Waimanalo    
41-543 Inoaole St 8/8/23 $965,000
Waipahu    
94-1506 Lanikuhana Ave #578 8/10/23 $505,000
94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr
#M1A-1 8/11/23 $950,900
94-870 Lumiauau St #E203 8/9/23 $520,000
94-517 Lumiaina St #K101 8/10/23 $540,000
94-302 Paiwa St #1013 8/8/23 $420,000
94-1329 Huakai St 8/8/23 $800,000
94-246 Leoku St #E103 8/7/23 $377,200
94-1203 Awaiki St 8/8/23 $1,097,000
94-337 Kipou Pl 8/11/23 $849,000
94-474 Lino Pl 8/8/23 $800,000
94-495 Hiapaiole Loop 8/7/23 $1,202,500
94-045 Hokupalemo St 8/7/23 $1,275,000
94-1159 Mopua Loop #P8 8/7/23 $526,000
94 1390 Polani St # 27/E 8/8/2023 $355,000
94-436 Keaoopua St #37D 8/11/23 $515,000
94-1176 Kapehu St 8/8/23 $886,000
Whitmore Village    
1026 Ihiihi Ave 8/9/23 $810,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-940 Iwaena St 8/10/23 $700,000
Lower Kalihi    
439 Mokauea St 8/7/23 $2,300,000
809 Bannister St 8/8/23 $1,100,000
Makiki    
1575 S Beretania St 8/10/23 $4,700,000
Looking Back

