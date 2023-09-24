Hawaii women’s volleyball team sweeps Cal State Northridge

Amber Igiede’s 13 kills in 18 swings led the Hawaii women’s volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 sweep of Cal State Northridge today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Junior Paula Guersching added a career-high seven kills and 10 different Rainbow Wahine put down a kill to help UH improve to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in Big West play with its fourth consecutive three-set win.
Talia Edmonds served 10 straight points during an 11-0 run in the third set to close out the match in 78 minutes.
Hawaii hit .402 for the match while holding the Matadors (2-11, 0-2) to minus-.-035 hitting.
Kate Lang had a match-high 22 assists and Caylen Alexander led Hawaii with seven digs.
Up next is a two-match road trip beginning Friday at Long Beach State.
