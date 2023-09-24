Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas still holds great, bargain-filled football parties

Football season means watch parties in the casinos and bars. While not nearly as big a marketing tool as they used to be, there are still some good gatherings throughout the city.

On weekends the casino sports books are packed with all the games showing on big screens. Busiest are Las Vegas’ two premier sports books at Circa and Westgate.

For “Monday Night Football,” the best party in town is at South Point, where a big crowd gathers in the showroom for $1.50 hot dogs, $2 draft beer and drawings for $1,000. Rivaling South Point is the Sapphire gentlemen’s club, where a $25 admission gets an open bar for two hours; two drink tickets afterward; and a full buffet with prime rib, pizza, sliders, chicken wings and fingers, and desserts, all with the games playing on multiple screens.

Finally, Fontainebleau: The opening date for Fontainebleau has been announced. After multiple starts and stops that began in 2007, the $3.7 billion, 3,600-room resort-casino on the north Strip will open Dec. 13.

“Jersey Boys” returns: The smash hit musical “Jersey Boys” is returning to Las Vegas after a several-year absence. The production, its only engagement in the U.S., will premiere at the Orleans on Dec. 21 in the 850-seat Orleans Showroom. Preview shows will run Wednesdays to Sundays through Jan. 17. Tickets are on sale now and start at $69.95.

Question: What’s the latest on the MGM cyber attack?

Answer: According to MGM Resorts International via news releases, “all casinos, hotels, dining, entertainment, and resort services are operating normally.” However, some systems apparently remain offline, including functions related to machines on the casino floor. So while things are improving, there’s still more to do before the problem is completely remedied.

