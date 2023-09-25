comscore Firefighters extinguish blaze at home in Kahaluu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters extinguish blaze at home in Kahaluu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Kahaluu early this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:52 a.m. for a fire at 47-080 Lihikai Drive in Kahaluu. Six units with about 22 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 4:02 a.m.

Firefighters reported finding a single-story residential home with light smoke showing.

HFD said the fire was brought under control at 4:17 a.m. and extinguished at 4:24 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin.

