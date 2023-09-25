Wildfire concerns grow on Oahu after deadly Aug. 8 Maui fires
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:21 a.m.
Conditions are ripe for wildfires this summer, with more than 81% of the Hawaiian Islands in moderate to severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday. Above, the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Oahu is full of dry grasses, including browned-out, invasive haole koa, susceptible to catching fire.
The Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Oahu is considered a fire-prone area. The area is full of dry grasses, including browned-out, invasive haole koa and is vulnerable to a potential wildfire, a state official says. Above, a view of the area from the Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail.