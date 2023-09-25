comscore Wildfire concerns grow on Oahu after deadly Aug. 8 Maui fires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wildfire concerns grow on Oahu after deadly Aug. 8 Maui fires

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM Conditions are ripe for wildfires this summer, with more than 81% of the Hawaiian Islands in moderate to severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday. Above, the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Oahu is full of dry grasses, including browned-out, invasive haole koa, susceptible to catching fire.

  • NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM The Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Oahu is considered a fire-prone area. The area is full of dry grasses, including browned-out, invasive haole koa and is vulnerable to a potential wildfire, a state official says. Above, a view of the area from the Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail.

One recent August evening, Brett Schenk went for a walk to Waahila Ridge State Recreation Area, where he noticed a young boy overloading a barbecue grill at a pavilion with branches just before closing time. Read more

