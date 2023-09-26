6 Lahaina residents, including 2 in their 30s, identified as latest victims

Maui police released the names today of six Lahaina residents as among the 97 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

The six people were identified after their families were notified. They were Felimon Quijano, 61; Luz Bernabe, 64; Joel Villegas, 55; Adela Villegas, 53; Angelica Baclig, 31; Junmark Quijano, 30.

Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, 89 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while one other has been identified but their family has not been located or notified.

