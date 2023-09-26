6 Lahaina residents, including 2 in their 30s, identified as latest victims

-
AP PHOTO/MENGSHIN LIN / SEPT. 25
Doctors, who volunteered to stand by for the residents of Kaniau Road on their first day returning to their property following last month’s wildfire, walk in an authorized personnel area in Lahaina. A small group of Lahaina residents returned to their devastated properties Monday for the first time since the Hawaii town was destroyed by wildfire nearly seven weeks earlier.
Maui police released the names today of six Lahaina residents as among the 97 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.
The six people were identified after their families were notified. They were Felimon Quijano, 61; Luz Bernabe, 64; Joel Villegas, 55; Adela Villegas, 53; Angelica Baclig, 31; Junmark Quijano, 30.
Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, 89 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while one other has been identified but their family has not been located or notified.
Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.
Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.