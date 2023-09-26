comscore NCAA announces plans for inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports Breaking | Top News

NCAA announces plans for inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

INDIANAPOLIS >> The NCAA will hold the inaugural 32-team Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament next spring on campus sites with the champion crowned April 3 in Indianapolis.

ESPN owns television broadcast rights, the NCAA said today. ESPN-plus will air preliminary round games exclusively while Westwood One Sports will provide radio coverage of the semifinals and finals.

Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse will host the final fours of both the WBIT and the NIT, the men’s tourney, in April. The men’s championship game will be played April 4.

Like the NIT, the higher-seeded women’s teams will host first-round games March 21, second-round games March 24 and quarterfinal games March 28. Regular-season conference champs that don’t make the NCAA Tournament will also receive automatic bids to the WBIT and the selection committee will use a variety of factors to determine at-large bids.

“The upcoming women’s basketball season will be monumental for a number of reasons,” NCAA vice president of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman said in a statement. “The addition of the 32 additional postseason opportunities provided by the WBIT is a landmark moment for the game.”

The selection committee consists of former head coaches Ceal Barry, Brian Giorgis, Sue Guevara, Bernadette Locke-Mattox and Marsha Sharp; former college administrators Barbara Burke, Kelcey Roegiers and Janice Ruggiero.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
LSU’s Mulkey publicizing health scare to promote cardiovascular screening

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up