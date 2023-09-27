Agencies hold joint search-and-rescue exercise off Magic Island

If you were wondering whether there was a massive rescue this morning on Oahu’s south shore today, not to worry.

Four agencies from the city, state and federal governments participated in a joint search-and-rescue exercise in waters off Magic Island.

The Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, the Coast Guard, Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department participated in the collaborative training exercise to help define interagency responsibilities and roles, and to prepare for emergencies in a variety of rescue scenarios.

Today’s exercise focused on individual victims separated from watercraft, which required agency coordination of boats, helicopters and personal rescue watercraft, according to a news release by the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

DOCARE Marine Unit Acting Lt. Errol Kane said in a written statement: “This was a multi-unit operation where agencies worked together and combined their assets to accomplish the search-and-rescue mission.”

Search-and-rescue operations in marine environments are particularly challenging because of the various factors involved, including wind, current and waves.

Add to that sport fishing boats, commercial operators, divers, tugboats moving container ships and other ocean users, as was the case today, can increase the difficulty in such search conditions.

“Group communications are key, both in training and real emergencies,” Kane said.