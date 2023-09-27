Man, 35, in critical condition after Wahiawa collision

A 35-year-old man from Ewa Beach is in critical condition after a head-on collision on Kaukonahua Road in Wahiawa this morning.
Police said that, at about 6:43 a.m. today, the man was driving northbound on Kaukonahua when for unknown reasons, he veered off the roadway and collided with a guardrail along the road’s shoulder.
After hitting the guardrail, his car ricocheted back onto the roadway, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another car driven by a 46-year-old man from Waialua.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the collision and administered life support to the driver, who suffered multiple injuries. EMS took the Ewa Beach man to the hospital in critical condition.
The other driver suffered minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital.
Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to this incident. An investigation is ongoing.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.