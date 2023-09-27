comscore Man, 35, in critical condition after Wahiawa collision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 35, in critical condition after Wahiawa collision

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 am
A 35-year-old man from Ewa Beach is in critical condition after a head-on collision on Kaukonahua Road in Wahiawa this morning.

Police said that, at about 6:43 a.m. today, the man was driving northbound on Kaukonahua when for unknown reasons, he veered off the roadway and collided with a guardrail along the road’s shoulder.

After hitting the guardrail, his car ricocheted back onto the roadway, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another car driven by a 46-year-old man from Waialua.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the collision and administered life support to the driver, who suffered multiple injuries. EMS took the Ewa Beach man to the hospital in critical condition.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital.

Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to this incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Comments (0)

