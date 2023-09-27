Maui police ID pedestrian killed in Kahului

Maui police have identified a 24-year-old man who died in a motor vehicle collision Thursday in Kahului as Mateo Stephens of Kula.

Stephens was a pedestrian who was walking at 7:41 p.m. along the southbound asphalt shoulder of Hana Highway, one-tenth of a mile north of Hansen Road, when he was struck by a white 1995 Chevrolet Camaro, which was also heading southbound on the asphalt shoulder, police said.

Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro, a 71-year-old man known to frequent the Kahului area, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree negligent homicide. He was later released pending further investigation.

Police identified Stephens Saturday.

This was Maui County’s 12th traffic fatality this year compared to 15 the same time last year.