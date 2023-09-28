comscore Medical examiner identifies victims in Waianae Boat Harbor shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Medical examiner identifies victims in Waianae Boat Harbor shooting

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
    Javen Lopez, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and weapons charges.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified today the two men who were fatally shot at the Waianae Boat Harbor on Saturday during a fight involving multiple people.

The 29-year-old man found dead in a car was identified as Kaleipua Kalamau-White of Honolulu.

He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner is homicide, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The man police say shot Kalamau-White and a 21-year-old woman, who was critically injured, is Devin Brannon-Morris, 19, of Waianae.

The 19-year-old died of a single gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police said he was shot by a member of his group, but have not identified the shooter.

The only suspect police have arrested so far is Jovan Lopez, 18, who was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of use of a firearm in a separate felony and one count of place to keep a pistol.

Lopez was a member of Brannon-Morris’ group. It is unclear whether he shot the 19-year-old and, if so, whether he intended to shoot him.

