Medical examiner identifies victims in Waianae Boat Harbor shooting

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified today the two men who were fatally shot at the Waianae Boat Harbor on Saturday during a fight involving multiple people.
The 29-year-old man found dead in a car was identified as Kaleipua Kalamau-White of Honolulu.
He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner is homicide, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The man police say shot Kalamau-White and a 21-year-old woman, who was critically injured, is Devin Brannon-Morris, 19, of Waianae.
The 19-year-old died of a single gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Police said he was shot by a member of his group, but have not identified the shooter.
The only suspect police have arrested so far is Jovan Lopez, 18, who was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of use of a firearm in a separate felony and one count of place to keep a pistol.
Lopez was a member of Brannon-Morris’ group. It is unclear whether he shot the 19-year-old and, if so, whether he intended to shoot him.
