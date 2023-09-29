Most West Maui golf courses have reopened

West Maui’s resort and daily-fee golf courses have reopened following the Aug. 8 wildfires, according to an announcement by Troon, the management company.

Troon says the golf courses and facilities at Kaanapali and Kapalua Golf were spared from the devastation, as were the Wailea Golf Club property and its three golf courses in South Maui.

“Sadly, the fires impacted associates at all three golf resort properties with many losing their homes and possessions,” said Troon in a news release. “As the Maui community heals, the properties continue to welcome back team members to work as they are ready to return.”

Kaanapali reopened its driving range and Royal Kaanapali Golf Course on Sept. 18, and will reopen the Kaanapali Kai Golf Course on Nov. 20.

Kapalua Golf reopened its Bay Course on Sept. 20, and will reopen Kapalua’s Plantation Course on Oct. 18. The Bay Course’s practice range reopened on Aug. 28.

The Wailea Golf Club remained open after the fires, with Wailea’s Gold, Blue and Emerald Courses continuing to welcome guests.

Troon says all three properties have focused extensive efforts on supporting team members who lost their homes or loved ones while continuing to help the larger Maui community recover through donations and fundraisers.

“As part of Mauiʻs recovery process, we need our visitors to help keep our community employed,” said Sherry Duong, executive director of the Maui Visitors & Convention Bureau, in a news release. “We welcome respectful, responsible and compassionate travel to all accessible parts of Maui. We encourage our visitors to buy local, dine at local restaurants, enjoy Mauiʻs incredible activities and attractions including our beautiful golf courses, and most of all visit our island with patience and grace.”