Lahaina man, 25, identified as fire victim; list of missing falls to 12

Maui police today released the name of a 25-year-old Lahaina resident as among the 97 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities, while the list of those still missing since the catastrophe now includes 12 names.
Police publicly identified Allen John Constantino after notifying his family.
Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, 90 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while one has been identified but their family has not been located or notified, according to the Maui Police Department.
Constantino was one of the 22 people listed Sept. 22 as still missing since the wildfire destroyed most of the historic seaside town.
The MPD/FBI list of “credible list of unaccounted for/missing individuals” was updated today with 12 names.
The first FBI-MPD unaccounted for list on Aug. 24 had 388 names. Since then, Maui police Chief John Pelletier has said only those people who have a formal missing persons report filed with MPD will be included on the list.
Maui police says anyone with information that can help in finding unaccounted people should contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.
Today’s FBI-MPD list of 12 missing people is below with a reference ID number.
Reference #, Name
27911 Artur Babkov
27903 Akili Shawn Bryant
27924 Lydia Coloma
24991 Jean Eliason
27896 Paul Kaspryzycki
25005 Michael Steven Mahnensmith
27928 Michael Misaka
27899 Robert H. Owens
25015 Dale Ann Richter
28837 Lee Rogo
27947 Leslie Eade Smith
27897 Elmer Lee Stevens
