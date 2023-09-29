Lahaina man, 25, identified as fire victim; list of missing falls to 12

Maui police today released the name of a 25-year-old Lahaina resident as among the 97 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities, while the list of those still missing since the catastrophe now includes 12 names.

Police publicly identified Allen John Constantino after notifying his family.

Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, 90 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while one has been identified but their family has not been located or notified, according to the Maui Police Department.

Constantino was one of the 22 people listed Sept. 22 as still missing since the wildfire destroyed most of the historic seaside town.

The MPD/FBI list of “credible list of unaccounted for/missing individuals” was updated today with 12 names.

The first FBI-MPD unaccounted for list on Aug. 24 had 388 names. Since then, Maui police Chief John Pelletier has said only those people who have a formal missing persons report filed with MPD will be included on the list.

Maui police says anyone with information that can help in finding unaccounted people should contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.

Today’s FBI-MPD list of 12 missing people is below with a reference ID number.

Reference #, Name

27911 Artur Babkov

27903 Akili Shawn Bryant

27924 Lydia Coloma

24991 Jean Eliason

27896 Paul Kaspryzycki

25005 Michael Steven Mahnensmith

27928 Michael Misaka

27899 Robert H. Owens

25015 Dale Ann Richter

28837 Lee Rogo

27947 Leslie Eade Smith

27897 Elmer Lee Stevens

