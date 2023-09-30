Mountain View man, 59, dies after single-vehicle crash

Hawaii County police said a 59-year-old Mountain View man died Friday night in Hilo after a single-vehicle crash.

Police said a traffic collision was reported around 7:15 p.m. in Hilo involving a 2001 Mazda multi-purpose vehicle that was traveling on north on Railroad Avenue just before Lanikaula Street.

The Mazda veered to the right onto a gravel shoulder and hit a shipping container after traveling about 150 feet.

Police said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was found unresponsive and was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine cause of death.

The name of the driver was not released pending identification and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact Officer Jared Cabatu at 808-961-2339 or at Jared.Cabatu@hawaiicounty.gov

Anonymous tipsters may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.

This was Hawaii County’s 14th fatal traffic collision this year compared with 25 at the same time last year.