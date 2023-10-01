12-foot shark prompts warning signs at Makaha Beach

Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach after an “aggressive” 12-foot shark was confirmed and observed swimming 50 to 100 yards offshore.
Beachgoers are advised to check with lifeguards for the latest ocean conditions and to call 911 in case of an emergency.
