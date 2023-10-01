Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 14 – Aug. 18, 2023

|For The Week Of Aug. 14-18
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aina Haina
|312 Wailupe Cir
|8/15/23
|$5,150,000
|40 Wailupe Cir
|8/15/23
|$2,100,000
|5339 Poola St
|8/17/23
|$2,059,882
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|2888 Ala Ilima St #1403
|8/14/23
|$165,000
|1099 Ala Napunani St #202
|8/17/23
|$350,000
|Ala Moana
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #805
|8/14/23
|$669,000
|910 Ahana St #904
|8/17/23
|$289,000
|780 Amana St #1607
|8/17/23
|$439,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #3024
|8/16/23
|$235,000
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #3502
|8/16/23
|$12,000,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1806
|8/16/23
|$1,700,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-680 Makalea St #127
|8/16/23
|$759,000
|91-1227 Kamaaha Ave #302
|8/15/23
|$655,000
|91-3475 Nana Hope St #911
|8/14/23
|$750,000
|91-889 Puamaeole St #8A
|8/16/23
|$507,500
|91-1120 Laaulu St #15B
|8/16/23
|$650,000
|91-1036 Aipoola St
|8/16/23
|$865,000
|91-1014 Hoopili St #61
|8/14/23
|$765,000
|91-1031 Kaimalie St #4L6
|8/17/23
|$640,000
|91-317 Hoowalea Pl
|8/17/23
|$920,000
|91-1036 Kai Kukuma St
|8/17/23
|$937,000
|91-1385 Kaiokia St #2205
|8/17/23
|$800,000
|91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #1306
|8/16/23
|$809,500
|91-1001 Keaunui Dr #345
|8/15/23
|$825,000
|91-1308 Kaikohola St #D40
|8/16/23
|$1,415,000
|91-1160 Kamakana St #252
|8/16/23
|$820,000
|91-1863 Makahehi Loop
|8/17/23
|$1,120,803
|91-1487 Wahinana Loop
|8/17/23
|$946,005
|Haleiwa
|66-084 Wana Pl #4
|8/14/23
|$902,400
|Hawaii Kai
|7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #2903
|8/17/23
|$960,000
|523 Kekupua St
|8/15/23
|$1,080,000
|877 Waioli St
|8/17/23
|$1,218,888
|7212 Kuahono St
|8/17/23
|$1,265,000
|6909 Niumalu Loop
|8/14/23
|$1,999,999
|967 Kailiu Pl
|8/14/23
|$357,594
|836 Hokulani St
|8/16/23
|$200,000
|Heeia
|46-078 Emepela Pl #M107
|8/17/23
|$862,000
|Kaaawa
|51-636 Kamehameha Hwy
|#326
|8/14/23
|$400,000
|Kahuku
|56-023 Pualalea Way
|8/16/23
|$755,000
|Kailua
|350 Aoloa St #C225
|8/15/23
|$598,000
|355 Aoloa St #J101
|8/17/23
|$706,000
|409 Kailua Rd #7306
|8/14/23
|$1,040,000
|1208 A Kamahele St #2604
|8/14/23
|$1,528,000
|1110 C Akipohe St #15C
|8/14/23
|$835,000
|567 D Kawailoa Rd
|8/17/23
|$1,950,000
|555 Oneawa St
|8/15/23
|$1,500,000
|Kakaako
|1177 Queen St #604
|8/17/23
|$880,000
|1288 Kapiolani Blvd #I601
|8/16/23
|$580,000
|Kalihi Valley
|2671 P Anuu Pl #P
|8/15/23
|$600,000
|3021 Holua Way
|8/17/23
|$1,500,000
|Kaneohe
|676 Mokapu Rd
|8/17/23
|$2,500,000
|439 Iliaina St
|8/14/23
|$1,365,000
|45-546 Huawaina Pl
|8/17/23
|$1,600,000
|Kapahulu
|3731 Kanaina Ave #224
|8/14/23
|$575,000
|3093 Pualei Cir #1
|8/17/23
|$601,000
|3210 Diamond Head Rd #4
|8/15/23
|$6,300,000
|4335 Kaikoo Pl
|8/14/23
|$3,600,000
|Kawela Bay
|57-091 Lalo Kuilima Pl #60
|8/17/23
|$810,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #1001
|8/14/23
|$480,000
|60 N Beretania St #1009
|8/17/23
|$467,500
|60 N Beretania St #2610
|8/14/23
|$525,000
|750 Kanoa St #306
|8/14/23
|$290,000
|Lower Manoa
|1025 Kalo Pl #1204
|8/16/23
|$260,000
|Makaha
|84-755 Ala Mahiku St #65A
|8/15/23
|$315,000
|84-088 Maiola Pl #47
|8/14/23
|$1,305,000
|Makiki
|1314 Kalakaua Ave #408
|8/16/23
|$398,000
|1315 Kalakaua Ave #1211
|8/17/23
|$590,000
|1212 Punahou St #607
|8/17/23
|$688,000
|977 Prospect St
|8/15/23
|$990,000
|1099 Green St #303
|8/15/23
|$300,000
|1106 Hassinger St #302
|8/16/23
|$379,000
|1571 Piikoi St #105
|8/15/23
|$220,000
|1571 Piikoi St #1405
|8/14/23
|$211,000
|1504 Liholiho St #301
|8/14/23
|$355,000
|Manoa Valley
|3350 Halelani Dr
|8/14/23
|$1,700,000
|3297 Loulu St
|8/16/23
|$1,500,000
|Manoa Iki #3
|8/14/23
|$1,200,000
|Mccully
|555 University Ave #2600
|8/17/23
|$760,000
|2916 Date St #23E
|8/14/23
|$410,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-421 Kuahelani Ave #128
|8/14/23
|$765,000
|95-185 Wailawa St
|8/15/23
|$805,000
|95-270 Waikalani Dr #I104
|8/17/23
|$574,000
|95-178 Kipapa Dr #62
|8/17/23
|$549,000
|95-682 Hinalii St
|8/14/23
|$1,100,000
|95-559 Awiki St
|8/17/23
|$1,255,000
|95-223 Hoakea Pl
|8/15/23
|$1,310,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-1638 Wehiwehi St
|8/14/23
|$679,000
|Nuuanu
|1255 Nuuanu Ave #E1901
|8/17/23
|$616,000
|700 Richards St #1510
|8/14/23
|$651,500
|747 Kinau St #3
|8/17/23
|$323,000
|101 Laimi Rd
|8/17/23
|$820,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|2005 9th Ave
|8/17/23
|$1,420,000
|Pearl City
|2017 Komo Mai Dr
|8/17/23
|$1,080,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-879 B Kaonohi St #67
|8/16/23
|$675,000
|98-114 Lipoa Pl #102
|8/17/23
|$300,000
|98-500 Koauka Loop #14F
|8/16/23
|$425,000
|Punaluu
|53-549 Kamehameha Hwy
|#609
|8/14/23
|$87,300
|53-567 Kamehameha Hwy
|#BH612
|8/17/23
|$417,111
|Waialae, Kahala
|4439 Kahala Ave
|8/17/23
|$9,250,000
|4185 Keanu St #35
|8/14/23
|$675,000
|Waialua
|67-406 Alahaka St
|8/15/23
|$1,400,000
|67-668 Kuhe Pl
|8/14/23
|$960,000
|Waianae
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #C408
|8/16/23
|$215,000
|Waikiki
|1910 Ala Moana Blvd #40E
|8/14/23
|$290,000
|1676 Ala Moana Blvd #709
|8/17/23
|$580,148
|1860 Ala Moana Blvd #1305
|8/15/23
|$170,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1320
|8/14/23
|$220,000
|400 Hobron Ln #3305
|8/16/23
|$594,000
|444 Niu St #2802
|8/14/23
|$602,000
|2139 Kuhio Ave #1011
|8/17/23
|$590,000
|2233 Ala Wai Blvd #4A
|8/14/23
|$510,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1717
|8/14/23
|$552,000
|444 Nahua St #710
|8/15/23
|$390,000
|2450 Prince Edward St #802A
|8/15/23
|$115,000
|134 Kapahulu Ave #316
|8/14/23
|$370,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #2014
|8/15/23
|$925,000
|320 Ainakea Way #202
|8/15/23
|$425,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #2402
|8/15/23
|$615,000
|Waipahu
|94-1448 Lanikuhana Ave #402
|8/17/23
|$508,000
|94-1404 Lanikuhana Ave #424
|8/17/23
|$595,000
|94-953 Awanei St
|8/17/23
|$925,000
|94-1128 Hapapa St
|8/17/23
|$525,000
|94-286 Kahuawai St
|8/16/23
|$503,500
|94-561 Kahuanani St
|8/16/23
|$990,000
|94-275 Hokulewa Loop
|8/16/23
|$880,000
|94-1069 Mahua Pl
|8/17/23
|$1,155,000
|94-256 Keaolani St
|8/16/23
|$1,150,000
|94-108 Mui Pl #E103
|8/17/23
|$535,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|4355 Lawehana St #4Ar
|8/15/23
|$185,000
|Nuuanu
|1088 Bishop St #3311
|8/14/23
|$400,000
|Sand Island Access
|909 Kaaahi Pl
|8/15/23
|$1,500,000
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 14 – Aug. 18, 2023
