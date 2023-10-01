comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 14 - Aug. 18, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 14 – Aug. 18, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
For The Week Of Aug. 14-18
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aina Haina    
312 Wailupe Cir 8/15/23 $5,150,000
40 Wailupe Cir 8/15/23 $2,100,000
5339 Poola St 8/17/23 $2,059,882
Airport/Mapunapuna    
2888 Ala Ilima St #1403 8/14/23 $165,000
1099 Ala Napunani St #202 8/17/23 $350,000
Ala Moana    
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #805 8/14/23 $669,000
910 Ahana St #904 8/17/23 $289,000
780 Amana St #1607 8/17/23 $439,000
410 Atkinson Dr #3024 8/16/23 $235,000
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #3502 8/16/23 $12,000,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1806 8/16/23 $1,700,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-680 Makalea St #127 8/16/23 $759,000
91-1227 Kamaaha Ave #302 8/15/23 $655,000
91-3475 Nana Hope St #911 8/14/23 $750,000
91-889 Puamaeole St #8A 8/16/23 $507,500
91-1120 Laaulu St #15B 8/16/23 $650,000
91-1036 Aipoola St 8/16/23 $865,000
91-1014 Hoopili St #61 8/14/23 $765,000
91-1031 Kaimalie St #4L6 8/17/23 $640,000
91-317 Hoowalea Pl 8/17/23 $920,000
91-1036 Kai Kukuma St 8/17/23 $937,000
91-1385 Kaiokia St #2205 8/17/23 $800,000
91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #1306 8/16/23 $809,500
91-1001 Keaunui Dr #345 8/15/23 $825,000
91-1308 Kaikohola St #D40 8/16/23 $1,415,000
91-1160 Kamakana St #252 8/16/23 $820,000
91-1863 Makahehi Loop 8/17/23 $1,120,803
91-1487 Wahinana Loop 8/17/23 $946,005
Haleiwa    
66-084 Wana Pl #4 8/14/23 $902,400
Hawaii Kai    
7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #2903 8/17/23 $960,000
523 Kekupua St 8/15/23 $1,080,000
877 Waioli St 8/17/23 $1,218,888
7212 Kuahono St 8/17/23 $1,265,000
6909 Niumalu Loop 8/14/23 $1,999,999
967 Kailiu Pl 8/14/23 $357,594
836 Hokulani St 8/16/23 $200,000
Heeia    
46-078 Emepela Pl #M107 8/17/23 $862,000
Kaaawa    
51-636 Kamehameha Hwy
#326 8/14/23 $400,000
Kahuku    
56-023 Pualalea Way 8/16/23 $755,000
Kailua    
350 Aoloa St #C225 8/15/23 $598,000
355 Aoloa St #J101 8/17/23 $706,000
409 Kailua Rd #7306 8/14/23 $1,040,000
1208 A Kamahele St #2604 8/14/23 $1,528,000
1110 C Akipohe St #15C 8/14/23 $835,000
567 D Kawailoa Rd 8/17/23 $1,950,000
555 Oneawa St 8/15/23 $1,500,000
Kakaako    
1177 Queen St #604 8/17/23 $880,000
1288 Kapiolani Blvd #I601 8/16/23 $580,000
Kalihi Valley    
2671 P Anuu Pl #P 8/15/23 $600,000
3021 Holua Way 8/17/23 $1,500,000
Kaneohe    
676 Mokapu Rd 8/17/23 $2,500,000
439 Iliaina St 8/14/23 $1,365,000
45-546 Huawaina Pl 8/17/23 $1,600,000
Kapahulu    
3731 Kanaina Ave #224 8/14/23 $575,000
3093 Pualei Cir #1 8/17/23 $601,000
3210 Diamond Head Rd #4 8/15/23 $6,300,000
4335 Kaikoo Pl 8/14/23 $3,600,000
Kawela Bay    
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Pl #60 8/17/23 $810,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #1001 8/14/23 $480,000
60 N Beretania St #1009 8/17/23 $467,500
60 N Beretania St #2610 8/14/23 $525,000
750 Kanoa St #306 8/14/23 $290,000
Lower Manoa    
1025 Kalo Pl #1204 8/16/23 $260,000
Makaha    
84-755 Ala Mahiku St #65A 8/15/23 $315,000
84-088 Maiola Pl #47 8/14/23 $1,305,000
Makiki    
1314 Kalakaua Ave #408 8/16/23 $398,000
1315 Kalakaua Ave #1211 8/17/23 $590,000
1212 Punahou St #607 8/17/23 $688,000
977 Prospect St 8/15/23 $990,000
1099 Green St #303 8/15/23 $300,000
1106 Hassinger St #302 8/16/23 $379,000
1571 Piikoi St #105 8/15/23 $220,000
1571 Piikoi St #1405 8/14/23 $211,000
1504 Liholiho St #301 8/14/23 $355,000
Manoa Valley    
3350 Halelani Dr 8/14/23 $1,700,000
3297 Loulu St 8/16/23 $1,500,000
Manoa Iki #3 8/14/23 $1,200,000
Mccully    
555 University Ave #2600 8/17/23 $760,000
2916 Date St #23E 8/14/23 $410,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-421 Kuahelani Ave #128 8/14/23 $765,000
95-185 Wailawa St 8/15/23 $805,000
95-270 Waikalani Dr #I104 8/17/23 $574,000
95-178 Kipapa Dr #62 8/17/23 $549,000
95-682 Hinalii St 8/14/23 $1,100,000
95-559 Awiki St 8/17/23 $1,255,000
95-223 Hoakea Pl 8/15/23 $1,310,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-1638 Wehiwehi St 8/14/23 $679,000
Nuuanu    
1255 Nuuanu Ave #E1901 8/17/23 $616,000
700 Richards St #1510 8/14/23 $651,500
747 Kinau St #3 8/17/23 $323,000
101 Laimi Rd 8/17/23 $820,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
2005 9th Ave 8/17/23 $1,420,000
Pearl City    
2017 Komo Mai Dr 8/17/23 $1,080,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-879 B Kaonohi St #67 8/16/23 $675,000
98-114 Lipoa Pl #102 8/17/23 $300,000
98-500 Koauka Loop #14F 8/16/23 $425,000
Punaluu    
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy
#609 8/14/23 $87,300
53-567 Kamehameha Hwy
#BH612 8/17/23 $417,111
Waialae, Kahala    
4439 Kahala Ave 8/17/23 $9,250,000
4185 Keanu St #35 8/14/23 $675,000
Waialua    
67-406 Alahaka St 8/15/23 $1,400,000
67-668 Kuhe Pl 8/14/23 $960,000
Waianae    
85-175 Farrington Hwy #C408 8/16/23 $215,000
Waikiki    
1910 Ala Moana Blvd #40E 8/14/23 $290,000
1676 Ala Moana Blvd #709 8/17/23 $580,148
1860 Ala Moana Blvd #1305 8/15/23 $170,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1320 8/14/23 $220,000
400 Hobron Ln #3305 8/16/23 $594,000
444 Niu St #2802 8/14/23 $602,000
2139 Kuhio Ave #1011 8/17/23 $590,000
2233 Ala Wai Blvd #4A 8/14/23 $510,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1717 8/14/23 $552,000
444 Nahua St #710 8/15/23 $390,000
2450 Prince Edward St #802A 8/15/23 $115,000
134 Kapahulu Ave #316 8/14/23 $370,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #2014 8/15/23 $925,000
320 Ainakea Way #202 8/15/23 $425,000
300 Wai Nani Way #2402 8/15/23 $615,000
Waipahu    
94-1448 Lanikuhana Ave #402 8/17/23 $508,000
94-1404 Lanikuhana Ave #424 8/17/23 $595,000
94-953 Awanei St 8/17/23 $925,000
94-1128 Hapapa St 8/17/23 $525,000
94-286 Kahuawai St 8/16/23 $503,500
94-561 Kahuanani St 8/16/23 $990,000
94-275 Hokulewa Loop 8/16/23 $880,000
94-1069 Mahua Pl 8/17/23 $1,155,000
94-256 Keaolani St 8/16/23 $1,150,000
94-108 Mui Pl #E103 8/17/23 $535,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
4355 Lawehana St #4Ar 8/15/23 $185,000
Nuuanu    
1088 Bishop St #3311 8/14/23 $400,000
Sand Island Access    
909 Kaaahi Pl 8/15/23 $1,500,000
