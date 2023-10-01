Las Vegas Advisor: Rio casino set for a remake after changing hands

The off-Strip Rio has officially changed hands, moving from Caesars Entertainment management to be completely owned and run by Dream­scape Companies out of California. Dreamscape reportedly has big plans to bring the Rio back to the days when it was one of Las Vegas’ premier resorts. In the near term, however, efforts will be focused on the changeover. The Rio name will be retained, but transitions will be made in the players club, reservations procedures and other internal systems before the big remake begins.

Volcano dark: The Mirage volcano has been shut off in preparation for grandstand construction in front of the casino for the Formula 1 race in November. The volcano is slated to resume erupting on Dec. 8.

Chicago dogs: Chicago’s iconic Portillo’s has announced plans to open in Las Vegas. Famous for its Chicago dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, it will join Giordano’s as a Windy City transplant, though it hasn’t been announced when that will be.

Blaine to Wynn: With his residency at Resorts World concluded, illusionist David Blaine will move across the boulevard for a new mini-residency at Encore. Blaine will play 12 shows scattered from Dec. 29 to May 11. Tickets start at $69.95.

Move over, Elvis: Barry Manilow has surpassed Elvis Presley in number of performances at the Westgate. Elvis took the stage for 636 sold-out shows at the property when it was the International — the venue in which Elvis performed between 1969 and 1976 and Manilow currently appears is called the International Theater. Manilow played his 637th show last week and continues to pad his count nightly.

Question: Did U2 play a free concert downtown?

Answer: With their residency about to begin at the MSG Sphere, U2 performed live last week on a flatbed trailer parked on Main Street in front of the Plaza. During the unannounced pop-up performance, they shot a video for a new song, “Atomic City,” about Las Vegas.

