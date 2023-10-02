comscore Man, 41, arrested after allegedly stabbing three men in Kalama Valley | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 41, arrested after allegedly stabbing three men in Kalama Valley

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:00 pm
  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Matthew Gene Smith, 41. Smith was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the first degree early this morning after he allegedly stabbed three men at a Kalama Valley home Sunday night.

    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

A 41-year-old Honolulu man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the first degree early this morning after he allegedly stabbed three men at a Kalama Valley home Sunday night.

Matthew Gene Smith was arrested by Honolulu police at 8801 Kalanianaole Highway this morning and remains in custody pending further investigation.

At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, Smith allegedly used “a dangerous instrument and assaulted the homeowner and two roommates” in the 700 block of Ipuai Street in Kalama Valley.

Smith was renting a room in the home from the homeowner, who is 74 years old. The other two men are 37 and 46 years old.

Emergency Medical Services technicians administered “advanced life saving treatment” to the three men before they were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Looking Back

