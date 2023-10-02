Man, 76, sent to hospital after near drowning at Hanauma Bay

A 76-year-old man is in serious condition after nearly drowning at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve over the weekend, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Ocean Safety lifeguards rescued the man and transferred care to paramedics, who rendered advanced life-saving measures. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The man, believed to be a visitor from Iowa, was said to have been swimming at Hanauma Bay when he nearly drowned.