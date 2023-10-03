Bicyclist, 18, in critical condition after collision near UH-Manoa

Honolulu police say a female bicyclist, 18, is in critical condition after being struck by a car Monday afternoon on Dole Street near the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.

Police said at about 2:20 p.m. Monday, a male motorist, 19, was reportedly traveling westbound in the left lane of Dole Street when he collided with the bicyclist, who was also traveling the same direction and turned from the right lane into the path of the motorist.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene.

Police said at this time, speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

An investigation is ongoing.