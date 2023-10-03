Maui motorcyclist dies after solo crash in Wailuku

Maui police say a motorcyclist has died after crashing on Kehalana Mauka Parkway in Wailuku early this morning.

Police reported that at about 1:19 a.m. today, a preliminary investigation found a motorcyclist on a 2019 Honda Rebel 500 was traveling southbound on Kehalana Mauka Parkway when he collided with the curb, then a fire hydrant and a posted sign about 500 feet north of Kauna Lipo Drive.

The motorcyclist was then ejected onto the roadway and, as a result of the crash, died at the scene.

His identity is being withheld for 24 hours to give his family time to notify extended family and friends of the death.

The investigation reveals that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of this crash, police said. Also, the motorcycle’s headlights appeared to be inoperable.

It remains unknown at this time whether speed, alcohol, and drugs were factors in the crash. The investigation is still pending.

Police said this was Maui County’s 14th traffic fatality this year compared to 16 at the same time last year.