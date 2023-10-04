Lifeguards make 2 separate rescues on Oahu’s North Shore

Honolulu lifeguards made two separate rescues Tuesday in waters off of Ke Iki Beach on Oahu’s North Shore as surf rose up to eight feet and higher.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said it responded to a 911 call just after 6 p.m. for a 21-year-old swimmer found unresponsive in the waters off Ke Iki Beach.

Good Samaritans were able to keep the man afloat in rising swell until mobile responders made it to the scene, according to Ocean Safety. Upon arrival, lifeguards swam and paddled out to the man, who had drifted roughly 50 yards offshore, then brought him to shore and began CPR.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and took over with advanced life-saving measures and took the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a lifeguard on patrol responded at 1:30 p.m. to a 30-year-old woman who needed medical attention after she said she was hit hard by a wave and swallowed water at Ke Iki Beach.

Honolulu EMS responded and evaluated the woman, but she refused transport to an emergency room.

Ocean Safety reminds the public that there is no lifeguard tower at Ke Iki Beach, and to call 911 immediately if they see someone in trouble in the ocean.

Surf along Oahu’s north-facing shores are forecast to rise to 8 to 12 feet this evening, and to 9 to 12 feet Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.