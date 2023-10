A 5-year-old boy pulled Thursday evening from a Waikiki swimming pool is at the hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said personnel responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, and “administered life-saving treatment” to the boy, who was found unresponsive in the pool.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment.

EMS responded to the emergency at 2070 Kalakaua Ave., the address of the Hotel La Croix.