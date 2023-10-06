Kalama Valley man, 41, indicted on multiple attempted murder charges

An Oahu grand jury indicted today a 41-year-old Kalama Valley man with one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder in the stabbing of his three roommates.

Matthew Smith is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center pending his arraignment and plea.

If convicted, Smith could face up to a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

A preliminary hearing, which had been scheduled for this afternoon, has been canceled.