Ilima-Lei Macfarlane misses weight for Bellator world title fight

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane’s last title shot is no longer a thing.

The former Bellator flyweight world champion missed weight for tomorrow night’s scheduled 125-pound title fight against former teammate and good friend Liz Carmouche on the main card of Bellator 300 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.

Macfarlane (13-2, 12-2 Bellator) initially missed weight at 127.4 pounds this morning. She removed her clothing and weighed in behind a towel to cut to 126.6, falling 1.6 pounds short.

She was given an extra hour to cut weight but on her final try, her weight actually jumped to 128.2 pounds. Her official weight of 126.6 marks the second time in her last four fights she has failed to make weight for a fight.

A Bellator official confirmed the fight against Carmouche (19-7, 6-0) will proceed as a five-round fight but Macfarlane is ineligible to win the title. Carmouche was the first fighter to weigh in today and came in at 124.8 pounds. If Macfarlane wins the fight, the belt will be vacated.

Macfarlane said earlier this year that she planned on this being the final fight of her career.

The main card of Bellator 300 will be broadcast on Showtime at 4 p.m.