Firefighters save Hilo house and five cats

Firefighters rescued five cats this afternoon from a burning Hilo house, which was otherwise unoccupied.
The Hawaii County Fire Department said in a news release that firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the house and smoke billowing from the windows when they arrived at the single-story house.
A total of nine units responded to the blaze.
They discovered a “heavy working fire and large propane tank violently releasing pressure” in the exterior garage and lean-to attachment.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the home, which was mostly contained to one bedroom.
The fire began at about 2:25 p.m. The first unit responded at 2:48 p.m. and arrived on scene at 2:52 p.m.
The fire was brought under control at 3:10 p.m., and was extinguished at 3:45 p.m.
