Vital Statistics: Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 29-Oct. 5
>> Siufaga Aipopo and Shari Lynn Ott
>> Matthew Bronson Bird and La Rae Houston White
>> Zachary Joseph Bogley and Kathleen Elise Roediger
>> Xanthe Cerda and Robert Steven Acosta II
>> Donny Chu and Ronda Kay Carlson
>> Zhaoran Chu and Yifan Yue
>> John David Young Cruz and Ivy Maaño Alcala
>> Sheryl Sue Delgado and William Freeman Vincenti
>> Amber May Demmon and Steven Brandon Webb
>> Jennifer Catherine Dianna and Damien Leecolion Reese
>> Mark Christian Villanueva Dilla and Lovely Mae Alcon Aguilar
>> Aysia Aolani Ferrer and Travis Keanu Amion
>> Diana Margarita Flores Orozco and Sergio Hector Navarro Jr.
>> Beverly Jean Fowler and Alan Ray Madril
>> William Paul Georgenton Jr. and Donna Lynn Klees
>> Henderson Kai Hen Goh and Nutsaba Koedphoksap
>> Dalya Marie Guerin and Adrien Pierre Joseph Garbar
>> James Harold Guthrie Jr. and Maria Gabriela Sanz Alvarado
>> Teresa Evaline Harvey and Matthew Timothy Howard
>> Vanessa Marie Huckaba and Brian Mark Stewart
>> Ana Malia Ku‘uloha Kia and Kaaumoana Kalama Gifford
>> Vannarae Zoria Kruse and Gerson Edgardo Alas
>> Alecia Gaye Kuzmik and Harry Joseph Toogood
>> Curtis Koon Bill Lee and Judy Mei Eng Huynh
>> Joseph Claude Lee and Dikisha Ciera Bogan
>> Anaseini Kamelia Oteini Lino and Uili Tupouniua
>> Grace Jasmine Lynn and Jason Patrick Schling
>> Ernest John Maddock and Brenda Metcalf
>> April Michelle Martinez and Gerald Francis Davis Jr.
>> Kalani Marie Mcquade and Jean Carlos Seiyott Molina
>> Amber Gayle McVicker and Orchard Sophabmixay
>> Rachel Mariko Miyazaki and Joshua Paul Seiichi Uehara
>> Melanie Robin Molina and David Leon Wyatt
>> Lorraine Montejano and Patrick Arthur Walker
>> Jessica Rosemarie Montibon and Kevin Kealohanuiokalani Kalani
>> Daisy Rae Myers and Christian LaVon Shupe II
>> Catherine Jane Nelson and Jimmy Lee King
>> Alexandra Caroline Nimmo and Luke Alexander Bogner
>> Gregory Ozuna and Dalia Courvier Arriola
>> Saulo Farhat Paiva and Pollyanna Meiras Nobrega
>> Justinian Hikari Chi Ming Pang and Alejandra Lizeth Miraflores
>> Sheldon Isaiah Paracuelles and Jhermayne Kehaulani Dureg Ea
>> Anett Paulovics and Peter Somogyi
>> Spencer Boyd Ramage and Victoria Lea Culpepper
>> Jonathan Garcia Ramirez and Megan Lee Van Alstine
>> Eugen Richter and Denise Janine Schütze
>> Felix Rückert and Mareen Ryll
>> Conrad Jon Kaleo Salazar and Tani Kalei Alarcio Kagesa
>> Diamond Nicole Strawberry and Christopher Isaac Brown
>> Marion Antoniette Ruiz Sy and Steven Joe Ilagan Murrell
>> Alanna Hailey Vancourt and Jose Antonio Zozaya Rodriguez
>> Michael Benjamin Vanegas and Veronica Jazmin Moran Elizondo
>> Zhenqin Wu and Sixue Huang
>> Cobie Daniel Yamaguchi and Felipe Anthony Moreno
>> Brandi Lynn Zehr and Edgar Jorge Arriaga
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 29-Oct. 5
>> Brock Andrew Alcaraz
>> Ashton Kai Lozano Andres-Paguirigan
>> Aivree Lynn Batara
>> Vayla Marie Madamba Cachuela
>> Joseph Angelo Cantero Villones
>> Xhayani-Faith Jessica Kawahinehoounukanohona Chow
>> Carter Tuineau Vernon Cunningham
>> Kaira Hina Finuliar
>> Ivy-Grace Makanalei Marie Gaspar
>> Eden Robin Guerland
>> Jareth Ace Hernandez
>> Wendylyn Makanalani Namiko Kamaka
>> Sawyer Joann Rain Keller-Carter
>> Tyla Kibin
>> Braxten Leroy James Lameg-Silva
>> Isla Marie Leon
>> Braezlen Paisley Leong-Carino
>> Maeve Josephine Lillard
>> He‘iwana‘i Kunane Poki‘i ‘Okeakuako‘ukia‘ieulukamaehu Lyman
>> Ka‘iwaleleikalani Cammy Pi‘ianai‘a Martines
>> Reef Kekupu‘euokaneoneo Duke McKee
>> Kenzi Juliet Miller Torres
>> Anaya Marie Myles
>> Everett Tadashi Kuliaikanu‘u Nahale
>> Rui Talib Ng-Samari
>> Gabriel Emmanuel Perez Baez
>> Brielle Skye Jaralba Ramos
>> Silas Bjorn Alihi Kaua Sakoda
>> Atlas Annie Mina Santos
>> Kayzen Minoru Robinion Shigeta
>> Elle Madelyn Sonico
>> Josiah Ma’ake Ma’u Helotu Tongamoa
>> Teiya Teresa Tugaoen-Mayola
>> Theodore Leonard Vanderstelt
>> Lonnee Lee Weaver
>> Julian Marius Zoch
