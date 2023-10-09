Vital Statistics: Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 29-Oct. 5

>> Siufaga Aipopo and Shari Lynn Ott

>> Matthew Bronson Bird and La Rae Houston White

>> Zachary Joseph Bogley and Kathleen Elise Roediger

>> Xanthe Cerda and Robert Steven Acosta II

>> Donny Chu and Ronda Kay Carlson

>> Zhaoran Chu and Yifan Yue

>> John David Young Cruz and Ivy Maaño Alcala

>> Sheryl Sue Delgado and William Freeman Vincenti

>> Amber May Demmon and Steven Brandon Webb

>> Jennifer Catherine Dianna and Damien Leecolion Reese

>> Mark Christian Villanueva Dilla and Lovely Mae Alcon Aguilar

>> Aysia Aolani Ferrer and Travis Keanu Amion

>> Diana Margarita Flores Orozco and Sergio Hector Navarro Jr.

>> Beverly Jean Fowler and Alan Ray Madril

>> William Paul Georgenton Jr. and Donna Lynn Klees

>> Henderson Kai Hen Goh and Nutsaba Koedphoksap

>> Dalya Marie Guerin and Adrien Pierre Joseph Garbar

>> James Harold Guthrie Jr. and Maria Gabriela Sanz Alvarado

>> Teresa Evaline Harvey and Matthew Timothy Howard

>> Vanessa Marie Huckaba and Brian Mark Stewart

>> Ana Malia Ku‘uloha Kia and Kaaumoana Kalama Gifford

>> Vannarae Zoria Kruse and Gerson Edgardo Alas

>> Alecia Gaye Kuzmik and Harry Joseph Toogood

>> Curtis Koon Bill Lee and Judy Mei Eng Huynh

>> Joseph Claude Lee and Dikisha Ciera Bogan

>> Anaseini Kamelia Oteini Lino and Uili Tupouniua

>> Grace Jasmine Lynn and Jason Patrick Schling

>> Ernest John Maddock and Brenda Metcalf

>> April Michelle Martinez and Gerald Francis Davis Jr.

>> Kalani Marie Mcquade and Jean Carlos Seiyott Molina

>> Amber Gayle McVicker and Orchard Sophabmixay

>> Rachel Mariko Miyazaki and Joshua Paul Seiichi Uehara

>> Melanie Robin Molina and David Leon Wyatt

>> Lorraine Montejano and Patrick Arthur Walker

>> Jessica Rosemarie Montibon and Kevin Kealohanuiokalani Kalani

>> Daisy Rae Myers and Christian LaVon Shupe II

>> Catherine Jane Nelson and Jimmy Lee King

>> Alexandra Caroline Nimmo and Luke Alexander Bogner

>> Gregory Ozuna and Dalia Courvier Arriola

>> Saulo Farhat Paiva and Pollyanna Meiras Nobrega

>> Justinian Hikari Chi Ming Pang and Alejandra Lizeth Miraflores

>> Sheldon Isaiah Paracuelles and Jhermayne Kehaulani Dureg Ea

>> Anett Paulovics and Peter Somogyi

>> Spencer Boyd Ramage and Victoria Lea Culpepper

>> Jonathan Garcia Ramirez and Megan Lee Van Alstine

>> Eugen Richter and Denise Janine Schütze

>> Felix Rückert and Mareen Ryll

>> Conrad Jon Kaleo Salazar and Tani Kalei Alarcio Kagesa

>> Diamond Nicole Strawberry and Christopher Isaac Brown

>> Marion Antoniette Ruiz Sy and Steven Joe Ilagan Murrell

>> Alanna Hailey Vancourt and Jose Antonio Zozaya Rodriguez

>> Michael Benjamin Vanegas and Veronica Jazmin Moran Elizondo

>> Zhenqin Wu and Sixue Huang

>> Cobie Daniel Yamaguchi and Felipe Anthony Moreno

>> Brandi Lynn Zehr and Edgar Jorge Arriaga

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 29-Oct. 5

>> Brock Andrew Alcaraz

>> Ashton Kai Lozano Andres-­Paguirigan

>> Aivree Lynn Batara

>> Vayla Marie Madamba Cachuela

>> Joseph Angelo Cantero Villones

>> Xhayani-Faith Jessica Kawa­hinehoounukanohona Chow

>> Carter Tuineau Vernon Cunningham

>> Kaira Hina Finuliar

>> Ivy-Grace Makanalei Marie Gaspar

>> Eden Robin Guerland

>> Jareth Ace Hernandez

>> Wendylyn Makanalani Namiko Kamaka

>> Sawyer Joann Rain Keller-­Carter

>> Tyla Kibin

>> Braxten Leroy James Lameg-­Silva

>> Isla Marie Leon

>> Braezlen Paisley Leong-Carino

>> Maeve Josephine Lillard

>> He‘iwana‘i Kunane Poki‘i ‘Okeakuako‘ukia‘ieulukamaehu Lyman

>> Ka‘iwaleleikalani Cammy Pi‘ianai‘a Martines

>> Reef Kekupu‘euokaneoneo Duke McKee

>> Kenzi Juliet Miller Torres

>> Anaya Marie Myles

>> Everett Tadashi Kuliaikanu‘u Nahale

>> Rui Talib Ng-Samari

>> Gabriel Emmanuel Perez Baez

>> Brielle Skye Jaralba Ramos

>> Silas Bjorn Alihi Kaua Sakoda

>> Atlas Annie Mina Santos

>> Kayzen Minoru Robinion Shigeta

>> Elle Madelyn Sonico

>> Josiah Ma’ake Ma’u Helotu Tongamoa

>> Teiya Teresa Tugaoen-Mayola

>> Theodore Leonard Vanderstelt

>> Lonnee Lee Weaver

>> Julian Marius Zoch