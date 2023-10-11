comscore Maui police identify 2 Lahaina residents as fire fatalities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Maui police identify 2 Lahaina residents as fire fatalities

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:36 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The charred remains of the Kaiaulu o Kupuohi low income housing rental midrise is seen on Sept. 28 in Lahaina.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The charred remains of the Kaiaulu o Kupuohi low income housing rental midrise is seen on Sept. 28 in Lahaina.

Maui police released the names today of two Lahaina residents as among the 98 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

The two people were identified after their families were notified. They were Dale Richter, 66, of Lahaina and Leslie Smith, 80, of Lahaina.

Of the 98 confirmed fatalities, 96 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while one has been identified but their family has not been located or notified.

Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
Next Story
Auto workers launch strike against Ford truck plant

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up