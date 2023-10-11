Maui police identify 2 Lahaina residents as fire fatalities

Maui police released the names today of two Lahaina residents as among the 98 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

The two people were identified after their families were notified. They were Dale Richter, 66, of Lahaina and Leslie Smith, 80, of Lahaina.

Of the 98 confirmed fatalities, 96 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while one has been identified but their family has not been located or notified.

Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.