comscore Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in after arrest warrant issued | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports Breaking | Top News

Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in after arrest warrant issued

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team’s game against the Denver Nuggets, in March 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has an unserved warrant for Bridges for a violation of a domestic violence protective order along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team’s game against the Denver Nuggets, in March 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has an unserved warrant for Bridges for a violation of a domestic violence protective order along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. >> Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges turned himself in today after an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year.

Bridges turned himself in early in the morning in Lincoln County, a suburb of Charlotte. He was accompanied by his attorney, according to Larry Seagle, the public information officer for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Bridges appeared before a district court judge and was released on $1,000 bond.

The 25-year-old Bridges had been in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night as the Hornets played the Wizards in a preseason game, according to a team spokesman. Bridges did not play because he was suspended by the league.

The warrant had originally been issued on Jan. 2, but had not previously been served.

Bridges “unlawfully” and “knowingly” violated the protection order, and “continually contacted the victim,” according to court documents made public today.

Bridges is also set to be served a criminal summons for an Oct. 6 allegation of violating a protection order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

That criminal summons had not yet been served as of this morning, per court documents.

Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of the children. It was ruled that he must adhere to a 10-year criminal protection order for the woman, weekly narcotics and marijuana testing, and restitution, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The AP does not normally identify alleged victims unless they have granted permission for their name to be used.

Bridges is currently serving a 10-game suspension from the NBA to begin the season. It remains to be seen if Bridges could face further discipline from the league.

Messages left for Bridges’ attorney were not immediately returned.

The NBA and the Hornets have both said they are looking into the situation and gathering more information.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up