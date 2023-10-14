San Diego State holds on to defeat Hawaii 41-34

San Diego State senior quarterback Jalen Mayden threw for 224 yards and a touchdown and sophomore linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu forced two fourth-quarter fumbles, including one late that helped the Aztecs defeat Hawaii 41-34 tonight at the Ching Complex.

Lucky Sutton rushed for two touchdowns and DeShawn McCuin returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown to give the Aztecs (3-4, 1-2 Mountain West) a 17-0 lead in the second quarter.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager led Hawaii back to tie the score at 17 and finished 29-for-47 for 427 yards and three touchdowns.

UH (2-5, 0-2) took its first lead on a 52-yard TD pass from Schager to Nick Cenacle as time expired in the third quarter to make it 24-20.

After Mayden found a wide-open Mekhi Shaw for a 69-yard TD to put the Aztecs back in front 27-24, Fiaseu forced a fumble when he stripped Pofele Ashlock on the second play of UH’s next drive.

Sutton’s 2-yard TD run with 12:27 remaining put SDSU back in front by 10.

Schager hit Steven McBride, who finished with a game-high 157 receiving yards on five catches, for a 65-yard pass to start UH’s next drive and Landon Sims punched it in from the 1 to make it 34-31.

SDSU went for it on fourth-and-1 at the UH 21 and Mayden fumbled the snap, allowing Hawaii to get the ball back trailing by three with 5:39 to go.

Two plays into the drive, Sims was stripped by Fiaseu and the Aztecs recovered. Jaylon Armstead punched it in from the 1 with 2:11 to go and the Aztecs were back up 10.

Matthew Shipley kicked a 47-yard field goal to make it a one-score game with 59 seconds to go, but UH couldn’t recover the onside kick.

Up next for Hawaii is a road game at New Mexico on Oct. 21.