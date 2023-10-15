comscore Man, 28, seriously hurt in hit-run crash on South King Street | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Man, 28, seriously hurt in hit-run crash on South King Street

  • Oct. 15, 2023
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision on South King Street Sunday night.

Honolulu police said the man was crossing South King Street in a marked crosswalk in the University area about 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a car that “disregarded the red traffic signal.”

“The unidentified motorist fled and the vehicle was later located, parked and unoccupied,” according to a Honolulu Police Department report. The motorist “has yet to be identified,” police said.

The injured pedestrian was treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

HPD said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man injured from crashing motorcycle into parked cars in Kailua

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up