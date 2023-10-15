Man, 28, seriously hurt in hit-run crash on South King Street

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision on South King Street Sunday night.

Honolulu police said the man was crossing South King Street in a marked crosswalk in the University area about 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a car that “disregarded the red traffic signal.”

“The unidentified motorist fled and the vehicle was later located, parked and unoccupied,” according to a Honolulu Police Department report. The motorist “has yet to be identified,” police said.

The injured pedestrian was treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

HPD said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors. The investigation is ongoing, police said.