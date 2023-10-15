Man, 28, seriously hurt in hit-run crash on South King Street

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision on South King Street Sunday night.
Honolulu police said the man was crossing South King Street in a marked crosswalk in the University area about 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a car that “disregarded the red traffic signal.”
“The unidentified motorist fled and the vehicle was later located, parked and unoccupied,” according to a Honolulu Police Department report. The motorist “has yet to be identified,” police said.
The injured pedestrian was treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel and taken to a hospital in serious condition.
HPD said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.