Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps UC Davis

Amber Igiede led all players with 12 kills and the Hawaii women’s volleyball team got efficient performances from their pin hitters in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of UC Davis today at University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif.

Caylen Alexander had nine kills and hit .500, and Paula Guersching added five kills and two aces while hitting .400 for Hawaii, which improved to 14-6 overall and is alone in second place at 7-2 in the Big West.

For the first time in six matches, Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow started the same seven players in consecutive outings with Alexander and Guersching in the lineup together for the third time this season.

UH finished the match hitting .333 after flirting with the .400 mark before bringing in substitutions in the third set.

Senior Kendra Ham had five kills in seven swings in the third set and Jackie Matias had 10 assists and two digs.

Junior Kate Lang had 26 assists, five digs and two kills before getting subbed out early in the third set with UH ahead 5-1.

Reese Diersbock had 11 kills to lead the Aggies, who dropped to 10-9 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

Hawaii returns home for a single match on Saturday against UC Riverside before heading back out on the road next week.