Oahu bike accidents send 3 to hospital with serious injuries

A trio of bicycle-related accidents occurred Tuesday evening, coincidentally within about a half-hour of one another, resulting in serious injuries, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.

The first incident occurred at about 6:23 p.m. in Laie, involving a boy about 14 years old.

EMS responded to the emergency call near 66-457 Kamehameha Highway for the teen, who had apparently crashed his e-bike, and was found on the roadway with multiple injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet, which under Hawaii law, is required for children ages 15 and younger while riding a bicycle..

EMS treated the teen and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

The second incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at Waihua Place in Ewa Beach.

EMS treated a boy about 12 years old who had fallen off a bike and suffered a head injury, and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.

The third incident occurred at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at 85-175 Farrington Highway in Waianae.

EMS treated and transported a man in his late 50s to a hospital in serious condition after he collided with a skateboarder while on an e-bike. The man suffered a serious head injury along with multiple other injuries, EMS said.

The skateboarder was not injured.