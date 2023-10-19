2 Big Isle trails closed due to ‘episodic unrest’ near Kilauea

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park says two trails will remain closed due to “episodic unrest” in the area south-southwest of the Kilauea caldera.

As of Wednesday, the Mauna Iki Trail and the Kaʻu Desert/Footprints Trail past the Footprints exhibit to the Mauna Iki Trail intersection have been closed as a precaution.

“Safety is always our top priority, and the potential hazards in this region are significant and could include elevated volcanic gases, dangerous lava activity, and damaging earthquakes with very little notice,” said Rhonda Loh, the park’s superintendent, in a news release. “After any potential eruptive activity occurs, park managers will re-evaluate high hazard areas and access.”

Kilauea volcano is not erupting, according to the U.S. Geological Society Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, which maintained the alert level at advisory, and the aviation code at yellow.

However, the summit of Kilauea volcano remains at a high level of inflation, and eruptive activity is possible in the coming weeks or months.

“The area south-southwest of Kilauea’s summit continues to show signs of episodic unrest as the intrusive event that began in early October continues intermittently at a lower rate,” said HVO in its daily update today. “The unrest is expected to continue to wax and wane with changes of input of magma in the area.”

In the 24-hour period leading up to Wednesday, USGS recorded around 86 earthquakes in the Kilauea summit region. Today, USGS said that number was down to about 20 earthquakes recorded over the past 24 hours.

The Footprints exhibit remains open, park officials said, and is accessible from Highway 11, along with Kulanaokuaiki Campground. Hilina Pali Road is also open but is closed to vehicles past the campground due to elevated fire risk.

Last year, the park closed the summit of Mauna Loa weeks ahead of its historic summit eruption in November. Kilauea last erupted Sept. 10, with the eruption lasting about a week.

Park visitors are urged to plan ahead and check the park website at www.nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes for closure or hazard alerts.