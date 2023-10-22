1 injured in apparent road rage incident in Nuuanu

Honolulu police responded to an apparent road rage incident Saturday evening which left one person critically injured.

The drivers of two vehicles were involved in an argument at 7:28 p.m., somewhere in the Nuuanu area, police said.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, stopped his vehicle and walked up to the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then produced a firearm and fired several rounds from inside his vehicle at the victim, causing serious injuries, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were made in the case. The incident is being investigated as an attempted murder, police said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, police say the incident may have been more than a road rage argument.

“So, from my understanding, it was supposedly a robbery that went sideways,” Lt. P. Phromsiri told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser by phone.

However, no further details about this incident, including a suspect description or the condition of the victim, were immediately provided to the Star-Advertiser.