comscore Man, 28, allegedly stabs 31-year-old woman in Kalihi, HPD says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 28, allegedly stabs 31-year-old woman in Kalihi, HPD says

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man allegedly stabbed a woman in upper Kalihi Saturday.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 28-year-old man stabbed a 31-year old woman Saturday night.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said an EMS crew responded to a 8:50 p.m. 911 call from a Kalena Drive address and treated the patient “with life saving treatment” for multiple stab wounds, then took her to a hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu police said the suspect fled and that no arrest have been made in the ongoing investigation.

