Letter: BWS needs to speed up repairs when reported

Ernest Lau of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) wrote, “Water conservation is an issue everyone must own” (“Water conservation is key to ensure there’ll be water for all,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 19).

About a month ago, I called the BWS to report a leaking water main near my house. Hash marks were made but no repairs have been made and water continued to trickle up to the street surface on Oct. 19.

If the BWS is telling us to conserve water, why does it take so long to make repairs? BWS should be the very one conserving water and fixing leaks right away.

Linda Hayashi

Pearl City

