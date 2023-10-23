comscore Letter: BWS needs to speed up repairs when reported | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: BWS needs to speed up repairs when reported

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ernest Lau of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) wrote, “Water conservation is an issue everyone must own” (“Water conservation is key to ensure there’ll be water for all,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 19). Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Calm campaign field here bodes ill for 2024 election

Scroll Up