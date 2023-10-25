comscore Man, 30, suffers apparent shark bite to leg near Haleiwa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 30, suffers apparent shark bite to leg near Haleiwa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Oct. 25, 2023
  Pua'ena point is seen on Google Maps.

    Pua’ena point is seen on Google Maps.

A 30-year-old man suffered an apparent shark bite to his leg this afternoon at a surf spot known as Pua’ena Point in Haleiwa, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards and EMS responded to a 911 call just after 3 p.m. at Pua’ena Point.

Surfers had helped the man to shore and placed a tourniquet on his right leg by the time first responders arrived.

Lifeguards continued medical treatment until EMS paramedics arrived and took over with advanced life support. EMS transported the man to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

Ocean conditions were said to be clean, with clear water. The size and type of shark involved remains unknown.

Shark warning signs had been posted earlier in the afternoon at Nanakuli Beach Park after lifeguards there sighted an 8- to 10-foot tiger shark.

Warning signs have also been posted at Pua‘ena Point Beach Park.

