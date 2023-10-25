comscore Shark warning signs posted at Nanakuli Beach Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shark warning signs posted at Nanakuli Beach Park

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Oct. 25, 2023
Honolulu officials have posted warning signs after a shark sighting at Nanakuli Beach Park this afternoon.

According to an HNL.Info alert posted at 12:40 p.m., lifeguards reported seeing an 8- to 10-foot tiger shark with aggressive behavior in the waters at the Nanakuli Beach Park surf and swim area.

Officials said the public in and around the area has been alerted.

The public should always check with lifeguards for the latest ocean conditions.

