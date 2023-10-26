Free keiki health fair to be held Saturday at Whalers Village

Kokua Lahaina Rising is hosting a free Keiki Health Fair Saturday at Whalers Village in Kaanapali.

The free event, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2435 Kaanapali Parkway, is open to the whole family, offering keiki physicals, vaccinations for kids and adults, and help recreating school health records. The fair will also offer assistance with reading glasses, obstetric services, and hypertension and diabetes management.

There will also be food, music, ukulele lessons, arts and crafts for keiki, and a safe place to talk-story and share experiences while learning about emotional wellness. Self-care stations will offer manicures and haircuts.

The Hawaii Department of Health will host free lead testing of household items at the health fair, as well as at a Very Hui Halloween presented by Family Hui Hawaii from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens.

The event is presented by Kokua Lahaina Rising, a community initiative supported by the Hawaii Department of Health.

Admission to the Keiki Health fair is free, but guests should register at this link.