comscore Indigenous Filipino dance troupe wraps up tour on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Indigenous Filipino dance troupe wraps up tour on Oahu

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 26, 2023
  • COURTESY PHOTO The Helobung dance troupe, composed of Indigenous T’boli people from the Philippines’ Lake Sebu, is on the final leg of its national tour.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    The Helobung dance troupe, composed of Indigenous T’boli people from the Philippines’ Lake Sebu, is on the final leg of its national tour.

The troupe is on the final leg of their national tour with the Center Stage program to promote mutual understanding between international communities and cultures, said Helobung’s Center Stage tour manager, Diego Bucio. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 25, 2023
Next Story
Contractor provides update to Skyline’s ‘airport’ segment

Scroll Up