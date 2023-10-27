Poipu man, 54, in critical condition after solo moped crash

Kauai police say a 54-year-old Poipu man is in critical condition after losing control of his moped Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a solo moped crash just before 10 a.m. Thursday on Kiahuna Plantation Drive in Poipu. The man was said to be traveling east when he apparently lost control. He was not wearing a helmet.

Paramedics from American Medical Response treated the man and took him to Wilcox Medical Center. Police said he was later flown to Oahu for further treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

Speed does not appear to be a contributing factor to the crash. Toxicology results are pending. An investigation is ongoing.