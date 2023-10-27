Water main break forces Waipahu Intermediate School to close for today

A water main break has forced the closure of Waipahu Intermediate School today.

Honolulu Board of Water Supply repair crews responded to the 8-inch water main break at 94-139 Waikele Road at 3:10 a.m. today. In addition to the school, 14 homes in the area were left without running water.

The school is closed to both staff and students, according to a state Department of Education spokesperson. Families are being contacted by the school directly.