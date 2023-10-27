Water main break forces Waipahu Intermediate School to close for today

A water main break has forced the closure of Waipahu Intermediate School today.
Honolulu Board of Water Supply repair crews responded to the 8-inch water main break at 94-139 Waikele Road at 3:10 a.m. today. In addition to the school, 14 homes in the area were left without running water.
The school is closed to both staff and students, according to a state Department of Education spokesperson. Families are being contacted by the school directly.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.