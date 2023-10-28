comscore GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football hosts San Jose State on homecoming night | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football hosts San Jose State on homecoming night

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:48 pm
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER San Jose State and Hawaii play for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy every season. The Spartans have held it since 2020.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Members of the Hawaii football team waited to take the field pregame for today’s game against San Jose State.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

The University of Hawaii football team welcomes former quarterback Chevan Cordeiro back to Ching Complex for the first time in two years as the Warriors host San Jose State on homecoming night.

Hawaii (2-6, 0-3 Mountain West) is looking to snap a three-game losing streak. San Jose State (3-5, 2-2) has won its last two games.

Cordeiro, who played high school football at Saint Louis, has thrown for 1,738 yards and 11 touchdowns with only three picks this season and rushed for 181 yards and three scores.

He is the only quarterback in UH history to throw for 6,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a career.

Live updates of the game will take place below:


 

 

More UH football coverage

