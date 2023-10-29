comscore 4 shot near Georgia State University’s Atlanta campus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

4 shot near Georgia State University’s Atlanta campus

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • WSB-TV VIA AP This image provided by WSB-TV shows police on the scene of a shooting that left multiple people injured in downtown Atlanta early Sunday morning. In a statement Sunday, university officials confirmed that two students were among those injured in the shooting.

    WSB-TV VIA AP

    This image provided by WSB-TV shows police on the scene of a shooting that left multiple people injured in downtown Atlanta early Sunday morning. In a statement Sunday, university officials confirmed that two students were among those injured in the shooting.

ATLANTA >> Four people, two of them students, were shot today near Georgia State University’s Atlanta campus.

Authorities said three of the victims were in stable condition and one was in critical condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups. They did not reveal whether they had arrested anyone or identified any suspects.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. near a RaceTrac gas station. It’s the same gas station where another Georgia State student died in a December 2022 shooting. A different man was also shot there in April, WXIA-TV reported.

In a statement Sunday, university officials confirmed that two students were among those injured in the shooting. They also pledged to increase patrols in the area and work with police to secure the areas surrounding the campus, which is located in downtown Atlanta.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
San Jose State hands Hawaii its first home shutout in 25 years

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up