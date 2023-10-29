Las Vegas Advisor: New 43-story resort-casino coming to Las Vegas Strip

Permit applications are reportedly being filed for a resort slated for the Strip at Harmon Avenue across from CityCenter.

Preliminary plans for the resort owned by Tilman Fertitta call for a 43-story tower with a 2,400-room hotel, restaurants, convention space, a spa, a wedding chapel and a 2,500-seat theater. The Federal Aviation Commission has conducted a study that greenlights a height of up to 574 feet for the tower.

Though a timeline hasn’t been disclosed, the project would likely be completed in 2026.

Megabucks hits: The Megabucks jackpot has been hit again, this time at Excalibur for $12,185,766. It’s the third Megabucks progressive to be hit in Las Vegas this year and the fourth in Nevada. The jackpot resets at $10 million.

Luger at Caesars: Peter Luger, the 136-year-old steakhouse out of Brooklyn, N.Y., has opened at Caesars Palace. Located in the space that was formerly Rao’s, it’s the first Peter Luger Steakhouse to open outside of New York.

Brooklyn again: Founded in 1950 in Brooklyn, N.Y., Junior’s Cheesecake is opening its first non-East Coast location at Resorts World. Junior’s is renowned for its cheesecake but is also a full-service deli and New York-style diner. Junior’s is scheduled to open in November.

Aces again: The Las Vegas Aces won Game 4 of their best-of-5 WNBA Finals series last week to become league champions for the second year in a row. It’s the first repeat for any team since 2001. They were 10-1 in the playoffs, losing to the New York Liberty during the finals.

Question:What was the verdict on the Adele residency at Caesars Palace?

Answer: By all accounts it was a resounding success, both creatively and financially. Such a success, in fact, that “Weekends with Adele” has added 16 weekends in 2024, running from Jan. 19 to June 15. This is the second extension from the original dates earlier this year; the current run ends Saturday.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.