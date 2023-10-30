comscore Motorcycle collision in Kalihi sends 2 to the hospital | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Motorcycle collision in Kalihi sends 2 to the hospital

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:08 pm
  • STAR-ADVERTISER

    STAR-ADVERTISER

A crash between a motorcycle and car in Kalihi this afternoon sent two people to the hospital in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the crash at about 2:40 p.m. today at the intersection of Umi and North King streets.

EMS said a woman in her 20s and an adult male of unknown age were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Both who were riding the motorcycle were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered multiple injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Looking Back

