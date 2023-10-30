Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Ala Moana

A man died this morning after being hit by a vehicle near the corner of Atkinson Drive and Ala Moana Boulevard, authorities said.

According to police, a 60-year-old woman was driving westbound on Ala Moana Boulevard shortly after 6 a.m. when she struck a male pedestrian, who was not in a marked crosswalk.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responding to the scene assisted with the death pronouncement of the pedestrian who was estimated to be in their mid-50s. His identity was not immediately released.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene, police said.

Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision. It is the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 38 at the same time in 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.